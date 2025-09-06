home

podcasts

The Breakdown

ep.

/

The Five Most Important Stories in Crypto This Week

In this week’s Friday Five, the Fed announces a digital assets conference, the SEC and CFTC issue a rare joint crypto statement, and Trump family ventures shake up markets with new tokens and a Bitcoin mining play. Plus, prediction markets get the green light in the U.S., and NASDAQ tightens scrutiny on treasury crypto buys.

Enjoying this content?




Other Podcasts from our Network