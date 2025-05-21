In a major breakthrough for crypto legislation, the U.S. Senate voted 66-32 to advance the Genius Act—marking the most significant step yet toward stablecoin regulation. NLW breaks down what flipped Democratic support, why Elizabeth Warren fought to the bitter end, and what’s next as the bill moves toward a final vote. Plus, Circle is reportedly exploring a $5B sale instead of going public, raising new questions about the future of USDC, its partnership with Coinbase, and the impact of looming regulation.





