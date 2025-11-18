The crypto market is facing a renewed period of intense fear as Bitcoin turned red on the year, briefly dropping below $93,000 amid a 10% weekly drawdown and the Fear & Greed Index hitting extreme lows. NLW explores whether this 25% correction marks the start of a traditional bear market or is simply Bitcoin transitioning into a more institutional asset with a new, potentially less cyclical return profile, noting the strange dissonance where positive structural news—like the Czech Central Bank acquiring BTC and the Harvard Endowment significantly increasing its position—fails to lift the price. The episode also analyzes the immediate impact of false Michael Saylor selling rumors and the macro headwinds from the Treasury General Account drawing liquidity, ultimately asking if investors should take a break from the market until the new year.









