Bitcoin hits $124K and Ethereum surges close to a new record as altcoin mania returns. Meanwhile, institutional exchange Bullish rockets 200% in its IPO before plunging—raising questions about froth in the crypto cycle. NLW unpacks the wild price action, the macro forces driving the rally, and whether this bull run is overheating or just getting started.

