The Breakdown

ep.

/

5 Questions Shaping the Near Future of Crypto and Macro

Blockworks announced that we're bringing together their daily newsletter together with The Breakdown brand to build the best daily content package in crypto. In celebration of that, NLW is joined by Byron Gilliam to discuss some of the big explorations of the moment.

Find Byron on X: https://x.com/bgilliam1982

Subscribe to the Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/daily


