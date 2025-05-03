Arthur Hayes says it’s time to "long everything"—and in today’s episode, NLW digs into why. Broadcasting from Token 2049 in Dubai, Hayes makes a bold case for an upcoming liquidity wave that could supercharge markets. NLW breaks down Hayes’ forecast, the return of CZ to the public stage, and insights from BlackRock and Goldman on crypto’s next chapter. Then it’s a deep dive into troubling GDP numbers, the rising recession risk, and how the Fed may respond. Finally, we explore Bitcoin’s strategic reserve deadline, wirehouse ETF adoption, and the Treasury’s $2T stablecoin forecast. It’s a full macro + crypto briefing you won’t want to miss.





