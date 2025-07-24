In today’s episode, NLW breaks down the newly released Senate draft of the crypto market structure bill—a shockingly slim but significant proposal that could redefine how digital assets are treated in U.S. law. From developer protections to a clean new definition of digital assets and a crypto-native disclosure regime, the Senate's version takes a very different approach than the House’s Clarity Act. NLW explores the bill’s core provisions, the implications for open-source developers, investor protections, and whether tokens are securities. He also covers reactions from legal experts, the next steps in Congress, and what the bill could mean for crypto’s regulatory future. Plus, JPMorgan’s move toward crypto-backed loans and Coinbase’s launch of regulated perpetual futures for U.S. traders.





