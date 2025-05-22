Bitcoin hovers just below a new all-time high, with traders bracing for a potential liquidation cascade and analysts divided on what comes next. NLW explores whether upcoming catalysts—ranging from a Trump meme coin gala to SEC regulatory shifts—could break the stalemate. Plus: Robinhood’s big tokenization push, Kraken’s global derivatives expansion, and political fallout from meme coins in Washington and Buenos Aires.

