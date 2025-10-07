Bitcoin Breaks $125,000: The October Melt-Up Is On
Bitcoin hit a new all-time high over the weekend, surging past $125,000 and capping its strongest week since May. Analysts point to ETF inflows, a weakening dollar, and broad asset rotation as drivers behind the move — while skeptics warn of monetary panic and late-cycle exuberance. In today’s episode, NLW explores whether this is a true macro melt-up, what it means for institutional adoption, and how traditional portfolios are evolving as hard assets take center stage.
Enjoying this content?
- SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620
- Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW
- Subscribe to the newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown
- Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8
- Follow on Twitter:
- NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw
- Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW