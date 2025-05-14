Coinbase has officially become the first crypto company added to the S&P 500, signaling a new era of legitimacy for crypto in traditional finance. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's increasing acceptance is marked by Goldman Sachs ramping up client exposure, Galaxy Digital's upcoming NASDAQ listing, and Nakamoto Holdings going public. NLW explores how these developments underline a deepening convergence between digital assets and mainstream financial markets.

