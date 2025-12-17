Bitcoin Slides Again as Anger Takes Over the Bear Market
Bitcoin takes another sharp leg down, wiping out leveraged longs and pushing market sentiment firmly into the anger phase of this bear market. Thin liquidity, failed dip-buying on leverage, and continued whale selling are making a durable bottom hard to form, even as smaller wallets continue to accumulate. Macro pressure from a hawkish Fed, year-end risk aversion, and broader market unease are weighing on prices, while MicroStrategy’s latest Bitcoin buys fail to spark a rally. Still, a more constructive regulatory tone from the SEC on crypto privacy stands out as a rare bright spot amid otherwise gloomy market conditions.
