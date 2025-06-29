The Five Most Important Stories in Crypto This Week

In this week’s Friday Five, NLW unpacks a major shift in crypto policy: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been ordered to treat crypto as mortgage-worthy assets—a milestone in crypto’s integration into mainstream finance. He also covers BIS’s takedown of stablecoins, the surge in Bitcoin dominance, Texas’ new Bitcoin reserve law, and the emerging wave of tokenized stocks and private equity offerings. From macro stabilization to tokenization trends, this episode maps where crypto’s financialization cycle is heading next.

