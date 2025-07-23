Bitcoin dominance is falling. Ethereum is rallying. Altcoins are exploding. Today on The Breakdown, NLW asks: is this the start of a new leg up in the bull market—or the beginning of the end? From surging ETH ETF inflows and treasury company buy pressure to warning signs of froth and echoes of 2021, this episode examines the competing narratives shaping the current moment. NLW unpacks the shifting risk spectrum, the legitimization of crypto through stablecoin legislation, and whether the explosion of altcoin treasury companies signals sustainable innovation—or just the next leverage bubble.

