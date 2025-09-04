The SEC and CFTC have issued long-awaited joint guidance clarifying that regulated exchanges can list spot crypto assets. This marks a turning point in U.S. crypto policy, resolving years of turf wars between the agencies and opening the door for both crypto-native and traditional exchanges like NYSE and NASDAQ to support spot trading. In today’s Breakdown, NLW explores what this means for mainstream adoption, the future of ETFs and treasury companies, and why this guidance represents a major step in legitimizing crypto markets.

