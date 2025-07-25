In today’s episode of The Breakdown, NLW dives deep into the evolving trade dynamics between the U.S. and Japan, asking whether the current trade war is really masking a larger capital or currency war. We explore the details behind a new $550 billion Japan-US investment vehicle, why Japan secured a lower tariff rate, and the controversy surrounding the deal’s legitimacy. NLW also unpacks the political upheaval in Japan, the long-term consequences of the BOJ’s extreme monetary policies, and whether the yen's behavior signals a shift in global financial strategy. Is this just brinksmanship, or a new era of macroeconomic warfare? Tune in for the full breakdown.

