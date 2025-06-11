In a significant policy shift, SEC Chair Paul Atkins defends self-custody as a fundamental American right, marking a turning point for crypto regulation and DeFi innovation. NLW explores why this declaration is critical for crypto’s future, how it impacts the ongoing legislative battles in Washington, and what it means for asset tokenization and blockchain developers. Plus, the ripple effects from Circle’s blockbuster IPO continue, igniting a wave of crypto IPO filings as Wall Street scrambles to catch up.

