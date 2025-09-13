This week’s Friday Five dives into the accelerating cryptoization of finance. SEC Chair Paul Atkins signaled a new era of pro-innovation policy, extending beyond crypto to AI and agentic trading. Senate Democrats introduced their own market structure framework, opening the door to bipartisan progress. Meanwhile, NASDAQ seeks approval for tokenized securities, and BlackRock is moving to tokenize ETFs, underscoring the tokenization race among financial giants. We also cover Gemini’s IPO debut on NASDAQ and what it signals about investor appetite, plus the Fed’s looming rate cuts as weak jobs data clashes with sticky inflation.

