home

podcasts

The Breakdown

ep.

/

Coinbase Considers Token Launch

On today’s Breakdown, NLW unpacks the Senate’s confirmation of Trump adviser Stephen Moran to the Fed and the fierce debate over central bank independence ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. He then dives into Coinbase’s exploration of a native token for its Base network, what it could mean for decentralization, shareholder dynamics, and tokenization. Plus, Robinhood announces a new retail venture fund aimed at opening private markets to everyday investors.

Enjoying this content?




Other Podcasts from our Network