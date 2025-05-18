This week’s Friday Five is a whirlwind tour through one of the most bullish weeks for crypto on Wall Street in recent memory. NLW and Scott Melker break down Coinbase’s historic addition to the S&P 500, Galaxy’s NASDAQ uplisting, and eToro’s surprisingly strong IPO. They also cover a surprisingly soft inflation print, new Bitcoin treasury players raising eyebrows, a potential regulatory shift at the SEC, and the return of Meta’s stablecoin ambitions. From index fund legitimacy to political stablecoin fights, this episode is packed with signals that crypto may be entering a new phase of mainstream integration.









Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW

Subscribe to the newsletter: ⁠https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown⁠

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW







