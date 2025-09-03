home

Bitcoin Seasonality Means A Messy September Set Up

Bitcoin just wrapped a volatile Labor Day weekend, with prices dropping 14% from August highs before bouncing slightly above $110K. Analysts debate whether the correction is over, with leverage rebuilding, sentiment turning jittery, and gold surging as a possible leading signal. We dig into Bitcoin’s historical September weakness, why Q3 often stalls out before a Q4 rally, and how whale rotations, global liquidity, and Washington’s packed crypto agenda are shaping the months ahead.


