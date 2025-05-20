Moody’s has officially downgraded the U.S. credit rating, joining S&P and Fitch in knocking the government off its AAA pedestal. NLW breaks down the political reaction, the muted market response, and why institutional investors still seem bullish on Bitcoin despite fiscal dysfunction. Plus, what rising transaction fees and ETF flows reveal about the next phase of the Bitcoin cycle.

Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW

Subscribe to the newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown⁠⁠⁠

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW







