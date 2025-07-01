Speculation swirls around who could replace Jerome Powell as Trump hints at naming a new Fed chair early—potentially upending central bank independence. NLW breaks down the leading contenders, market reactions, Trump’s radical debt issuance ideas, and why healthcare cuts and tariffs might be the real macro shocks ahead of July 4th.

