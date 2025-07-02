Robinhood just unveiled major plans to offer tokenized stocks—including SpaceX and OpenAI—on their own Ethereum L2 blockchain, potentially reshaping private and public markets. NLW explores how Robinhood's move might democratize finance, threaten traditional venture models, and accelerate the convergence of crypto and traditional financial systems. Plus, Circle seeks a bank charter, highlighting crypto's rapid institutionalization.

