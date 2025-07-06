Stablecoins and Streaming Money
On this Long Read Sunday, NLW explores two transformative essays about how stablecoins and AI agents are set to reshape money. Paul Brody explains why financial streaming via stablecoins could free up trillions in capital. Jason Cottrell outlines how the fusion of stablecoins and agentic AI is revolutionizing consumer payments.
Sources:
https://www.coindesk.com/opinion/2025/06/24/the-future-of-money-is-streaming-now
https://composable.com/insights/stablecoins-ai-agents-digital-payments
