Yesterday's Congressional crypto hearings descended into partisan theatrics as Democrats led by Maxine Waters staged a dramatic walkout, splitting discussions into dueling roundtables. At issue: allegations of presidential crypto-related corruption versus critical bipartisan efforts to establish regulatory clarity for crypto markets. NLW breaks down the political maneuvers, highlights the substantive points lost in the spectacle, and explains why this standoff could jeopardize crucial legislative progress. Will partisan gamesmanship stall sensible crypto regulation, or can Congress find common ground before the industry loses its momentum?





