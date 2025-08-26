At last week’s Jackson Hole gathering, Jerome Powell delivered his final speech as Fed Chair. On the surface it was dry and technical, but markets read it as a dovish signal—and risk assets surged. In today’s Breakdown, NLW digs into what Powell actually said, why markets reacted so strongly, and what the revisions to the Fed’s monetary policy framework mean for inflation, employment, and the future of central bank independence.

