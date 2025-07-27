On this Long Read Sunday, NLW dives into the two major fronts of America’s evolving crypto legislation. First, he reads and reacts to a joint op-ed from Congressmen Tom Emmer and Nick Begich urging the Senate to pass the Clarity Act and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act following the passage of the Genius stablecoin bill. Then, in a sharp historical detour, NLW turns to Byron Gilliam's essay connecting 1600s VOC dividends in mace and nutmeg to today’s debates over crypto token rights and revenue alignment. It's a double-header episode exploring how regulation, history, and investor trust intersect to shape the future of digital assets.

Sources:

https://www.coindesk.com/opinion/2025/07/22/the-senate-must-finish-the-job-on-americas-pro-crypto-futureemmer-begich

https://blockworks.co/news/token-holders-demanding-revenue

