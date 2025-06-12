Nathaniel dives into the growing momentum behind stablecoin legislation in Washington, including the Senate’s latest approval of the Genius Act, the political posturing surrounding it, and why this isn’t a crypto bill—it’s a dollar dominance bill. He explores Meta’s potential reentry into stablecoins and breaks down Stripe’s major crypto infrastructure move with its acquisition of wallet provider Privy. Plus, what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessino’s stablecoin vision signals for global dollar strategy, why GameStop’s Bitcoin treasury plan is raising eyebrows, and how altcoin treasury strategies are veering into the absurd.





