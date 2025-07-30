In a sobering comments, legendary hedge fund manager Ray Dalio recently warned that the U.S. has crossed a fiscal Rubicon. NLW breaks down Dalio’s thesis of irreversible debt doom, currency devaluation, and the looming end of American monetary dominance. With interest payments surpassing the defense budget and the government falling short on reform, Dalio argues that fiat systems are expiring—and that investors should seek refuge in hard assets like gold and Bitcoin. Plus, updates on Interactive Brokers' stablecoin plans, PayPal’s expanded crypto support, and the ECB’s warnings of monetary irrelevance.





Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW

Subscribe to the newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW















