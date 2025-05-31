The Bitcoin Conference returned to Las Vegas bigger than ever, drawing over 30,000 Bitcoiners and showcasing political heavyweights championing crypto’s future. Vice President JD Vance outlined the administration’s bold crypto agenda, emphasizing Bitcoin’s role as a bulwark against financial tyranny, inflation, and elite control. David Sacks updated progress on the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, while Eric and Don Jr. Trump discussed their family’s deep dive into Bitcoin, predicting record highs. Plus, embattled NYC Mayor Eric Adams pitched "bit bonds," hoping to restore the city as a crypto hub.

