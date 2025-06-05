Democrat frustration boils over after an SEC technical briefing on the crypto market structure bill goes disastrously wrong. NLW explores accusations of deliberate obstruction, political delay tactics, and how internal conflicts and rushed legislation risk undermining crypto’s bipartisan push. Meanwhile, the Trump family's sprawling crypto projects cause further complications for a fragile industry caught between regulation and political spectacle.





Grayscale offers more than 20 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.





To learn more, visit ⁠⁠⁠Grayscale.com⁠⁠⁠ -- ⁠⁠⁠https://www.grayscale.com//?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-thebreakdown)⁠⁠





