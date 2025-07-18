home

podcasts

The Breakdown

ep.

/

The Longest Vote in House History and a Crypto Week in Chaos

NLW breaks down the dramatic twists of Crypto Week on Capitol Hill, where GOP infighting brought legislative progress to a near halt. From Trump’s Oval Office intervention to the 7-hour procedural vote—the longest in House history—he unpacks the fragile deal to move the anti-CBDC bill forward. Also in this episode: the mysterious movement of $4.6B in ancient Bitcoin, speculation around Adam Back’s treasury strategy, a $100M Coin Metrics acquisition, and signs of retail returning as Ethereum and altcoins stir to life.


Enjoying this content?





Other Podcasts from our Network