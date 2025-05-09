The latest FOMC meeting resulted in zero policy changes as the Federal Reserve adopts a cautious "wait and see" stance amid rising economic risks. NLW analyzes Chair Powell’s careful positioning, balancing uncertainty around trade-induced inflation and employment pressures. Plus, the evolving trade landscape: negotiations intensify with China, the UK deal looms, and the U.S. administration signals it's reshaping global economic order—not just settling trade disputes.

Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nathanielwhittemorecrypto

Subscribe to the newsletter: https://breakdown.beehiiv.com/

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownNLW



