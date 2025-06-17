As tensions flare between Israel and Iran, NLW explores how markets—particularly Bitcoin—are reacting to escalating geopolitical risk. Despite missile strikes, assassination reports, and fears of oil supply shocks via the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin remains steady at $105K. NLW dives into whether this marks a new resilience or just a temporary lull. Plus, a deep dive into the rise of Bitcoin Treasury companies: Are they pioneering a new financial model—or setting up the next crash? Finally, updates on Solana ETF filings and rumors that Amazon and Walmart are eyeing stablecoins as the Genius Act nears a Senate vote.

