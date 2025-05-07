Crypto Clash: Waters’ Walkout vs. Market-Structure Bill
House Democrats, led by Rep. Maxine Waters, plan a walkout to derail a joint hearing on the 212-page crypto market-structure bill, framing it as a protest against Trump-linked stablecoin dealings. NLW dissects the politics, bill revisions, and industry reactions.
