home

podcasts

The Breakdown

ep.

/

Crypto Clash: Waters’ Walkout vs. Market-Structure Bill

House Democrats, led by Rep. Maxine Waters, plan a walkout to derail a joint hearing on the 212-page crypto market-structure bill, framing it as a protest against Trump-linked stablecoin dealings. NLW dissects the politics, bill revisions, and industry reactions.


Enjoying this content?

  • SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620
  • Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nathanielwhittemorecrypto
  • Subscribe to the newsletter: https://breakdown.beehiiv.com/
  • Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8
  • Follow on Twitter:
  • NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw
  • Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownNLW


Other Podcasts from our Network