Brazilification Risk and the Fight for Fed Independence
Today’s Breakdown digs into a dramatic week for markets and politics as President Trump fires Fed Governor Lisa Cook, raising alarms about central bank independence, and floats equity stakes in private companies starting with Intel. From fears of emerging-market style governance to debates over whether Fed credibility still matters, we explore the mounting concerns about America’s economic order and what they could mean for investors heading into Labor Day weekend.
