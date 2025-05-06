Today on The Breakdown, NLW discusses Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' veto of a bill allowing state investments in Bitcoin, highlighting existing crypto exposure via Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He also covers Senate Democrats' resistance to stablecoin legislation, led by Elizabeth Warren, threatening bipartisan crypto regulation. On a positive note, Apple now allows crypto for in-app purchases, significantly boosting mobile crypto adoption.





