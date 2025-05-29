America’s biggest banks are planning a joint stablecoin, signaling a new phase of institutional crypto adoption — but it’s happening just as political backlash intensifies. NLW breaks down the Wall Street consortium’s ambitions, the implications for the U.S. financial system, and how Trump’s meme coin controversy is complicating stablecoin legislation in Washington.





