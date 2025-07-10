Crypto ETFs are front and center as Trump Media Group files a controversial application featuring Cronos alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP—sparking debate over ETF standards. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s stalled ETF approval fuels frustration and uncertainty, pushing the SEC to clarify token listing guidelines. Plus, Robinhood faces regulatory scrutiny over tokenized stocks, MetaPlanet outlines its bold Bitcoin treasury strategy, and Ego Death Capital launches a $100 million Bitcoin-focused fund to fuel innovation. NLW breaks down the high-stakes developments reshaping crypto markets.

