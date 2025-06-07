Scott Melker joins NLW for a packed Friday Five: Circle’s IPO skyrockets, Musk and Trump’s crypto-fueled feud jolts markets, and JPMorgan quietly normalizes Bitcoin as financial collateral. Plus, lawmakers bungle crypto bill briefings and Cynthia Lummis sparks debate over Bitcoin’s role in national security.

