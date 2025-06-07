home

podcasts

The Breakdown

ep.

/

Circle Soars, Trump and Musk Clash, and JPMorgan Embraces Bitcoin ETFs

Scott Melker joins NLW for a packed Friday Five: Circle’s IPO skyrockets, Musk and Trump’s crypto-fueled feud jolts markets, and JPMorgan quietly normalizes Bitcoin as financial collateral. Plus, lawmakers bungle crypto bill briefings and Cynthia Lummis sparks debate over Bitcoin’s role in national security.

Brought to you by:

Grayscale offers more than 20 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.


To learn more, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠Grayscale.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ -- ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.grayscale.com//?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-thebreakdown)⁠⁠⁠


Enjoying this content?




Other Podcasts from our Network