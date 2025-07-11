Bitcoin has quietly surged to a new all-time high above $112,000, driven less by crypto-specific news and more by broader macroeconomic trends. In this episode, NLW explores how Bitcoin's latest rally isn't a sudden frenzy but rather the inevitable outcome of ongoing dollar weakness, shifting treasury policies, and persistent market uncertainty. As institutions and investors increasingly view Bitcoin as a necessary hedge against global financial volatility, the question isn't whether Bitcoin will rise further—it's how high and how quickly.





