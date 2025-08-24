On this Long Read Sunday, NLW turns to Byron Gilliam’s Breakdown newsletter for a discussion of whether crypto narratives are finally becoming reality. From gold’s millennia-long hold on value perception to new empirical evidence linking sovereign risk and crypto adoption, the conversation explores how stories of Bitcoin as digital gold, a hedge against government dysfunction, and a tool for remittances are increasingly backed by data. NLW unpacks the idea of narrative reflexivity in markets, why anecdotes are turning into evidence, and how the perception of crypto is hardening into reality.

Brought to you by:

Grayscale offers more than 20 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

To learn more, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Grayscale.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ -- ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.grayscale.com//?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-thebreakdown)⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW

Subscribe to the newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW











