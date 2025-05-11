Democrats are at a critical crossroads: Can embracing decentralized crypto reshape their electoral future? This Long Read Sunday dives into how crypto represents not just an emerging technology but a political opportunity to reclaim young voters lost in recent cycles.









Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nathanielwhittemorecrypto

Subscribe to the newsletter: https://breakdown.beehiiv.com/

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownNLW



