On today's Breakdown, NLW dives into Justin Sun's controversial move to take Tron public on the Nasdaq, signaling a potential peak in the Bitcoin treasury hype cycle. He also explores how escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran are influencing Bitcoin markets, examines Metaplanet’s rapid ascent among corporate Bitcoin holders, and provides an update on the latest crypto legislation battles in Congress, complicated by Trump's crypto connections.





