The Breakdown

Crypto's Institutional Summer: Perps, Policy, and the Ethereum Surge

This week's Friday Five dives into a deceptively quiet but consequential stretch for crypto. NLW and Scott Melker break down Dan Tapiero’s massive $50 trillion crypto prediction, institutional progress like JPMorgan’s collateralized crypto lending and Christie's $1B real estate crypto push, and how Ethereum is finally finding its moment. Plus, a look at the evolving Senate version of the crypto market structure bill, lobbying momentum in D.C., and Coinbase’s bold new move with U.S.-based perpetual futures. The theme? The institutional floodgates are opening—and crypto is normalizing fast.

