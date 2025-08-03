For this Long Read Sunday, NLW explores Nick Carter’s sweeping new essay comparing modern stablecoins to 19th-century free banking. Through a condensed version rewritten by Claude, the episode dismantles the common narrative that stablecoins echo a chaotic era of wildcat banking. Instead, it shows how American instability was due to bad regulation—not the concept of private money itself. With successful examples from Scottish and Canadian free banking systems, and a look at how stablecoins leverage tech and market incentives to solve past failures, this is a must-listen for anyone serious about monetary history and crypto’s future.

Source: https://murmurationstwo.substack.com/p/the-last-word-on-stablecoins-and

