Soft Jobs Report Clears the Way for Fed Cuts

August’s jobs report showed just 22,000 payrolls added, unemployment rising to 4.3%, and manufacturing losses continuing—making it the weakest labor market since 2016. With downward revisions and a looming payroll adjustment cutting nearly a million jobs from earlier counts, markets now see a Fed rate cut next week as all but certain. In today’s Breakdown, NLW explores what the numbers mean, the administration’s clash with the BLS, and whether cuts will be good or bad for risk assets.

