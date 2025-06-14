The Five Most Important Stories in Crypto This Week

On today's Breakdown, NLW covers a dramatic escalation as Israel launches airstrikes against Iran, rattling global markets. He explores Bitcoin's initial response as a risk asset rather than a safe haven amid geopolitical tensions, and analyzes whether that dynamic might shift in the coming days. Plus, the SEC's Paul Atkins labels self-custody a foundational American digital right, Stripe deepens its crypto commitment with a new acquisition, and stablecoins continue their march toward mainstream adoption as the Clarity and Genius Acts progress through Congress.





