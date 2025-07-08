Over 80,000 Bitcoin, untouched since 2011 and now worth $8 billion, suddenly moved this holiday weekend, sparking wild theories—from secret whales to quantum hacks. NLW explores the intrigue, risks, and possibilities behind one of Bitcoin's largest-ever transactions, and the deeper questions it raises about Bitcoin privacy, security, and the mythos of crypto’s earliest adopters.

