The Mystery of the $8 Billion Ancient Bitcoin Whale
Over 80,000 Bitcoin, untouched since 2011 and now worth $8 billion, suddenly moved this holiday weekend, sparking wild theories—from secret whales to quantum hacks. NLW explores the intrigue, risks, and possibilities behind one of Bitcoin's largest-ever transactions, and the deeper questions it raises about Bitcoin privacy, security, and the mythos of crypto’s earliest adopters.
