How the Markets Are Handling the Latest in Iran

The US has officially entered the conflict with Iran, bombing nuclear enrichment sites and raising fears of escalation. NLW explores immediate reactions across markets—from oil price spikes and stock market jitters to rising inflation risks and crypto volatility. He discusses whether the critical Straits of Hormuz might close, the geopolitical chess moves involving China and Russia, and why Bitcoin remains a crucial indicator of global sentiment.

